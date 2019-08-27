Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 341.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,197 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Endava worth $28,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $618,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Endava by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Endava by 52.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03. Endava PLC – has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $43.93.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $38.26 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

