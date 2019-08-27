Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,951,000 after buying an additional 1,742,428 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,521,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after buying an additional 53,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,090,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,189,000 after buying an additional 1,637,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,642,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,537,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 132,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,409 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

