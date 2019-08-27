WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 932 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Motco raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 115,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Oracle by 1,264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. 273,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,417. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

