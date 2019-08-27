WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $18.35 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after buying an additional 688,375 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. 6,342,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,275,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.