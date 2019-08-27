WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 118,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,843. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.