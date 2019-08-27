WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 225 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,767,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 780,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,434,000 after buying an additional 598,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,004,000 after buying an additional 505,090 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,290,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,178,000 after buying an additional 436,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,474,000 after buying an additional 398,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

