WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,916,000 after buying an additional 1,190,787 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,009,000 after buying an additional 394,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,501,000 after buying an additional 174,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. 24,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

