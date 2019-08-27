WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen raised United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.