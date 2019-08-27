Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. Buys 53,431 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Pretium Resources comprises approximately 12.2% of Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $29,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,564,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,501,000 after buying an additional 466,100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,874,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 774,417 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 478,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,085,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 736,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. 170,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of -0.40.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $17.75 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

