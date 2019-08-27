WavesGo Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One WavesGo token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. WavesGo has a total market cap of $78,028.00 and $2.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WavesGo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00254774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01309802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About WavesGo

WavesGo launched on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,756,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,756,461 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WavesGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WavesGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.