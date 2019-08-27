WAX (WAX) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $44.36 million and $605,604.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Tidex, Bibox and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00251374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01323273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,821,662 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bithumb, C2CX, Bibox, Radar Relay, Tidex, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.