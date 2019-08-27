Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,528,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average is $205.50. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $223.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

