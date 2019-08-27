Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,063 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,887. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35.

