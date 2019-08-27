Wealthstar Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$30.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,396. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

