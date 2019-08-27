WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 163,950 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.40% of Pioneer Energy Services worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Shares of PES stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.23.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.42.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.