WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 231,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $373.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 2.17.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $191.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

