WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 45,124,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,334,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

