Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 46.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 714,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,408 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $155,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,272. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $228.02 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

