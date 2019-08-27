Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,820,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $122,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

HE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 40,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,586. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.84 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.19%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $251,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

