Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $150,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS alerts:

Shares of BMV QTEC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.72. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 12-month low of $1,107.50 and a 12-month high of $1,530.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.