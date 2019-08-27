Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $118,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $217,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.78. 1,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $93.68.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $752.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.03 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 15,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,123,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,499. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

