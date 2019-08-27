Wendy Simpson Sells 7,000 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Stock

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 158,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 63.58%. Analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LTC Properties by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 26,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LTC Properties by 43.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

