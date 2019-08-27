Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Director Buys $14,490.00 in Stock

Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Director Richard Edward Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Western Capital Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $14,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS WCRS remained flat at $$4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Western Capital Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Western Capital Resources Company Profile

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company's Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

