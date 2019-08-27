Wheatland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wheatland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.7% of Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,000 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 161,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 123,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 780,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $35.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.