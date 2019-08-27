White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Stake Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 46 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock remained flat at $$1,069.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $832.88 and a one year high of $1,104.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,064.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $980.73.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.09, for a total transaction of $1,046,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,810.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,004.70, for a total value of $502,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,792 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

