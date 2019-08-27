WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Insider Acquires $22,770.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $22,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 246,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $421.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.40.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie started coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 115.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

