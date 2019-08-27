Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,773 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,520.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $44.23. 47,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,242. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.