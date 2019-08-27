Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in BB&T by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,982,000 after buying an additional 2,150,335 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BB&T by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,274,000 after buying an additional 595,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BB&T by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BB&T by 974.4% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 587,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after buying an additional 532,410 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,101. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.