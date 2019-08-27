Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 9,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

HD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,764. The stock has a market cap of $239.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,622 shares of company stock valued at $45,864,577. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

