Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after buying an additional 369,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after buying an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,636,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. 85,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.