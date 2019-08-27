Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Motco boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 109,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 174.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 396,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 39.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.62. 3,288,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,390,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

