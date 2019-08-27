Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 617.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,439 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 905,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,506,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,364. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

