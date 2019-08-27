Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 119,788 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,788 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

BMV SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.07. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.72. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

