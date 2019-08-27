X-Coin Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One X-Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. X-Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,015.00 and $56.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-Coin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Coin Profile

X-Coin (XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info.

Buying and Selling X-Coin

X-Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.