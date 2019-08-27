XRP Hits Market Capitalization of $11.56 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. XRP has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and $983.12 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002643 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, GOPAX and Covesting.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00251227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.01313321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020846 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094230 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000403 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019647 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,366,793 coins and its circulating supply is 42,932,866,967 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, C2CX, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, BCEX, Poloniex, Bitlish, Braziliex, Bitstamp, Cryptohub, Gatehub, BTC Markets, Coinone, Upbit, Korbit, Ripple China, Exmo, BitFlip, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Koineks, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, MBAex, Bitso, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Coinsquare, RippleFox, Kuna, Exrates, Ovis, LakeBTC, FCoin, GOPAX, Koinex, Stellarport, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Tripe Dice Exchange, ABCC, OKEx, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Bithumb, Bitbank, BitBay, Covesting, CoinFalcon, Coinhub, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc, Liquid, Coindeal, B2BX, Bitsane, DragonEX, WazirX, Bitinka, Zebpay, CEX.IO, Coinrail, Binance, HitBTC, CoinEgg, BtcTurk, Bits Blockchain, BX Thailand, Kraken, Vebitcoin and BitMarket. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

