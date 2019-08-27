YGGDRASH Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $90,783.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00254750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.01307932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020464 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

