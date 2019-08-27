Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce sales of $786.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $790.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $783.40 million. Autodesk reported sales of $611.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.79.

Shares of ADSK traded down $11.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

