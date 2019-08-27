Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackstone Group.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 132,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $396,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 577,319 shares of company stock worth $4,576,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 62,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.