Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report sales of $297.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.53 million and the lowest is $295.71 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $265.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 15,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,729.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,184 shares of company stock worth $70,539,443 in the last 90 days. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after acquiring an additional 574,300 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,268,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 805,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,727. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

