Zacks: Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 225,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,468. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

