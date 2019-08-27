Zacks: Analysts Expect NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.62. NetGear reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetGear.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on NetGear in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $67,100.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,716.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,308 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $32,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NetGear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NetGear stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. 3,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.72. NetGear has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $75.25.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetGear (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.