Zacks: Analysts Set $10.67 Price Target for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 92 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFIN. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Alvin Murstein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,242.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $81,226. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 200.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 2,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.50. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

