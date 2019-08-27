Zacks: BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BlueLinx an industry rank of 160 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. acquired 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $43,431.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $32,388.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,878 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 465,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 378,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 150.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 209,555 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXC traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 93,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,550. The company has a market capitalization of $243.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.89. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 606.17% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

