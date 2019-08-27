Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $997.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $976.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in American Water Works by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Water Works by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.68. 439,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,818. American Water Works has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $125.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

