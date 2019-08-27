Zacks: Brokerages Set $9.50 Price Target for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 49 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JRSH shares. ValuEngine lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

NASDAQ JRSH remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

