Zacks: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given $12.25 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $12.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 13,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $83,695.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,672.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,319 shares in the company, valued at $548,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,941 shares of company stock worth $43,488 and sold 62,498 shares worth $378,153. Company insiders own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039. The stock has a market cap of $82.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.15. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

