Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) to Sell

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Achillion reported loss in the second quarter, which was in line with estimates. The company has no approved products in its portfolio and focuses on developing small molecule therapeutics to treat infectious and complement-mediated diseases. The lead candidate, ACH-4471, showed clinically meaningful complement inhibition of factor D in PNH patients. Meanwhile, a next-generation factor D inhibitor candidate, ACH-5228, will likely be advanced to phase II study by 2019-end. Though this area has commercial opportunity, the complement-mediated space is highly crowded as many biotech companies are working on bringing these treatments to market. In a major setback for Achillion, J&J terminated its HCV agreement in 2017. Achillion lost a strong and experienced partner and major source of funds.”

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHN. Barclays cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 8,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,575,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 1,824,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 84,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 218,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.