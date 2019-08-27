Zacks: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $275.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.77 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mesa Laboratories an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLAB. ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $210.95. 36,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.55 million, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.23. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $167.34 and a 52-week high of $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.68.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

