Zacks: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Given $2.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Permianville Royalty Trust an industry rank of 38 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Permianville Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of PVL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 69,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

