Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,524 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $130,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $3,748,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,289,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $434,489.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,837 shares of company stock worth $20,661,150 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZEN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,895. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.